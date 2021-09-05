Cashaa (CAS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $791,980.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Cashaa coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $22.35 million and $791,980.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00124853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00826026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047772 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

CAS is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

