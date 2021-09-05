Casper 1-Day Volume Tops $53.25 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $192.67 million and approximately $53.25 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,324,659,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,404,586,738 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

