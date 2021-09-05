Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in VanEck Steel ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLX opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78. VanEck Steel ETF has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

