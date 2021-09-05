CBC.network Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.65 Million (CBC)

CBC.network (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. CBC.network has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $65,647.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0555 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00064490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00121655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.01 or 0.00803287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047207 BTC.

CBC.network Profile

CBC.network is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

