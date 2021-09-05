CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives $81.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCDBF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

