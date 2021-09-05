CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. VTB Capital downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 target price on shares of CD Projekt and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.19.

CD Projekt stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.56.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

