Centogene (CNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Centogene alerts:

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of -2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNTG shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.