Centogene (CNTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.
Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.28 million. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of -2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. Centogene has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $14.79.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Centogene Company Profile
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.
