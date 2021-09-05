Centrality Price Hits $0.0671 on Major Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $80.56 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centrality has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

