Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys £149.99 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 283 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £149.99 ($195.96).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Kate Ringrose purchased 323 shares of Centrica stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £151.81 ($198.34).
- On Thursday, July 1st, Kate Ringrose acquired 286 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($194.30).
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.71.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
