Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.