Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.17.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
