Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Raised by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $86.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

