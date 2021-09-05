Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chemomab Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotech company. It focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. The company’s product pipeline includes CM-101. Chemomab Ltd., formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., is based in TEL-AVIV, Israel. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMMB. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.80. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $202,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $5,526,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

