Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Shares Down 0.3%

Chesswood Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.06. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHWWF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chesswood Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.60 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

Chesswood Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the commercial equipment finance. It operates through U.S. Equipment Financing and Canada Equipment Financing. The U.S. Equipment Financing segment involves in a small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

