Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.76.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.13. Chewy has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chewy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares in the company, valued at $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.