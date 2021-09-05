Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.76.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after buying an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after buying an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,098,000 after buying an additional 112,481 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.