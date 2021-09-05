Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,837.50, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Chewy has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

