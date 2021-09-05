Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $51.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ciena by 123.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ciena by 43.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

