Cim LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

