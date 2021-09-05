Cim LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Noked Israel Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 51.0% during the first quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 on Friday, hitting $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,425.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total value of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $313,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

