Cim LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 325,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.62. 3,100,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,989. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

