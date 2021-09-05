Cim LLC Sells 97 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cim LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.13. 5,287,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,969. The stock has a market cap of $339.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

