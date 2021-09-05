Civitas (CIV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $201.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $90,930.83 and $201.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018226 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,236,807 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.