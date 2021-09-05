Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Information Services Group worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,095,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 103,784 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on III. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

