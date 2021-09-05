Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $458,000 Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.67.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other Par Pacific news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.