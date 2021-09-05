Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day moving average of $132.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.95.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.