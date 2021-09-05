Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $241,000 Position in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Separately, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000.

NASDAQ ARRW opened at $9.65 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.65.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

