Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 78,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Chiasma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chiasma by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49,605 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chiasma by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,174,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 38,069 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMA opened at $3.76 on Friday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

