Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.69. 128,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,197,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $547.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after buying an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.