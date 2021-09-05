CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $66.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.
CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $501,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:CMS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.96. 1,156,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
