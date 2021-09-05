Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives $215.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.31. The company had a trading volume of 134,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,709. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 8.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coherent by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.