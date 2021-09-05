CoinFi (COFI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20,462.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CoinFi has a market cap of $768,308.39 and $20,462.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinFi has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00063307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00123763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.25 or 0.00805083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00047297 BTC.

CoinFi Profile

CoinFi is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

