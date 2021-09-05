Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Holdings Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,332,000 after purchasing an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 194,315 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,803.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 81,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COLM stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.