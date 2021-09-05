Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.65

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.65 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 1612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.71.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock worth $4,131,612. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 136,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

