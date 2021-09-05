Comparing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Advantage Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Energy and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.19 -$212.04 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 56.65 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advantage Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Energy and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.34, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

