Comparing MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65% Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MaxLinear and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

MaxLinear presently has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.50%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxLinear and Allegro MicroSystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.74 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,735.00 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.10 $17.95 million $0.24 129.38

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Allegro MicroSystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats MaxLinear on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

