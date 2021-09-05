Comparing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) and Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Procore Technologies and Certara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 9 0 2.82 Certara 0 3 4 0 2.57

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $105.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.73%. Certara has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Certara.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Procore Technologies and Certara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $400.29 million 32.67 -$96.17 million N/A N/A Certara $243.53 million 23.71 -$49.40 million ($0.32) -118.03

Certara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Certara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies N/A N/A N/A Certara N/A -4.74% -2.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Certara shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Certara shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Procore Technologies beats Certara on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects. It offers products, such as Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office; Resource Management that helps customers track labor productivity and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitate untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. The company serves customers, including owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. It primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc. provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development. The company also provides related technology-enabled services to guide its customers' new drugs through the regulatory submission process and into the market. Its technology-enabled services include mechanistic biosimulation, empirical biosimulation, drug development and regulatory strategy, clinical pharmacology, model-based meta-analysis, regulatory writing and medical communications, regulatory operations, and market access. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and academic and government institutions. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Spain, Luxembourg, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Japan, the Philippines, India, and Australia. Certara Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

