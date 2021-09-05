CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Head to Head Comparison

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.5% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CONMED and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 3 0 3.00 electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

CONMED presently has a consensus price target of $165.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 189.56%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than CONMED.

Risk and Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 5.53% 12.89% 5.27% electroCore -425.79% -79.02% -61.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.38 $9.52 million $2.18 59.38 electroCore $3.50 million 20.45 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.75

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CONMED beats electroCore on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

