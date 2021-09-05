Connable Office Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,502,000 after buying an additional 605,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Energizer by 144.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,438,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,088,000 after buying an additional 327,845 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Energizer by 119.9% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at $9,518,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

