Connectome Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.56 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Connectome has a market cap of $199,576.07 and $1.56 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

