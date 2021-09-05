Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $75.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of ED traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.30. 1,948,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,874. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

