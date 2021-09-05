Content Neutrality Network Hits Market Cap of $2.36 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and $34,228.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Neutrality Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.49 or 0.00803045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Neutrality Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Neutrality Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.