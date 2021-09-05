Contrasting Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Merchants alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.20%. Given First Merchants’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First Merchants has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $558.43 million 3.92 $148.60 million $2.74 14.74 Pacific Valley Bank $15.90 million 2.72 $3.25 million N/A N/A

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Pacific Valley Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 33.81% 10.09% 1.30% Pacific Valley Bank 24.18% N/A N/A

Summary

First Merchants beats Pacific Valley Bank on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank engage in the provision of financial services. It includes deposit products such as checking, savings and money market, and certificate deposits, and online solutions like online banking, bill pay,remote deposit, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. The firm serves customers who operate a small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families residing in Monterey County. The company was founded on September 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.