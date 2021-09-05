Contrasting TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and PreveCeutical Medical (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TCG BDC and PreveCeutical Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 96.75% 9.96% 4.38% PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -1,334.31%

25.0% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TCG BDC and PreveCeutical Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 0 0 0 N/A PreveCeutical Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given TCG BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than PreveCeutical Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCG BDC and PreveCeutical Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $146.30 million 5.16 $6.83 million $1.54 9.07 PreveCeutical Medical N/A N/A -$2.84 million N/A N/A

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PreveCeutical Medical.

Volatility and Risk

TCG BDC has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PreveCeutical Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCG BDC beats PreveCeutical Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management L.L.C., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. TCG BDC’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in U.S. middle market companies.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc. engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

