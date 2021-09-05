Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $529,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $21.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

