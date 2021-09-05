Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,015 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 699.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.