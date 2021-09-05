Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,552,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 47,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day moving average is $95.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

