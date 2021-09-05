Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Dover by 609.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RR Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,665,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.80.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

