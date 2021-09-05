Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,038 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 355,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 704,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 52,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.