Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 678 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 123,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,192,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

