Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

Shares of CTVA stock remained flat at $$44.92 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,602. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29. Corteva has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

